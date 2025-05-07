Dos Pueblos wins sudden death overtime CIF quarterfinal in girls lacrosse

GOLETA, Calif. - In a back-and-forth thriller, Dos Pueblos High School junior Linnea Clapinski scored early in sudden death overtime to lift the Chargers to an 8-7 CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinal win over visiting Glendale.

(The Chargers celebrate a wild quarterfinal victory. Entenza Design).

DP will stay at home to play Oaks Christian in Friday's semifinal at 5pm.

Clapinski capped off a 5-goal game as she received a pass from Eloise Shea and scored from point blank range to set off a wild celebration on the fan and in the stands.

(Linnea Clapinski leads the Chargers into the CIF-SS semifinals. Entenza Design).

DP looked as though they would win in regulation when Clapinski scored with just 33 seconds remaining to put the Chargers up 7-6.

But Glendale responded with a goal with 16 seconds left to force overtime.

The Nitros jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Clapinski put DP on the scoreboard late in the second quarter and the Chargers went to halftime down 3-1.

But senior Reagan Arnold scored twice in the third quarter including a goal from over 30-yards out as time expired in the quarter to tie the game at 4.

(Reagan Arnold had just enough time in the 3rd quarter to score from over 30-yards out. Entenza Design).

Arnold finished with 3 goals and her last score put the Chargers up 6-5 midway through the fourth quarter.

The teams alternated goals the entire fourth quarter but Clapinski and DP had the last word.