Woodworth and Nelson keep Ventura in first place tie with Santa Barbara in final week

GOLETA, Calif. - Josh Woodworth hit a towering 3-run home run to left in the fifth inning and that was more than enough support for Ventura act Wylan Nelson.

The University of San Diego-commit Nelson pitched a complete game as Ventura won at Dos Pueblos 4-2.

Ventura and Santa Barbara are tied for first place in the Channel League with one game remaining.

The Cougars host DP while Santa Barbara is home to Pacifica. The Dons own the tie breaker over Ventura.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning the Cougars made two walks hurt as Woodworth crushed a fastball well over the fence to make it a 4-0 game.

Nelson had 8 strikeouts and blanked DP through the first five innings before the Chargers scored a couple of late runs on an RBI triple by Taylor Young and a sacrifice fly by Zach Gesswein.

The Chargers loss snapped a 7-game win streak.

Dos Pueblos has already clinched a CIF-SS playoff berth and they are 18-9 on the year.

Ventura is playoff bound and they were either go into the playoffs as league champions or they will be the #2 seed from the Channel League.