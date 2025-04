Keanu Nguyen had 7 ace serves and fellow sophomore Matteo Burdick added 6 as they improve to 23-6 on the year.

San Marcos will host Orange Lutheran on Friday in a second round game.

Calvin Frisell had 11 kills as the Royals completed a sweep 25-16, 25-17, 25-10.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos made quick work of Claremont in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first round playoff game.

