Dos Pueblos senior Eamon Gordon named CIF State Scholar-Athlete of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos High School, Goleta, and Aquilin Hsiao of Edgewood High School, West Covina were selected as the 2025 CIF Scholar-Athletes of the Year, presented by Sutter Health. Since 1982, the scholarship award has identified student-athletes who excel in the classroom, athletics, and are strong contributors to their schools and communities. They will be recognized at the State Capitol in Sacramento on May 29, and each will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

“Aquilin and Eamon represent the very best of education-based athletics, balancing academic excellence with standout athletic performance,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “Their dedication, discipline, and leadership make them truly deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

Eamon Gordon, Dos Pueblos High School, Goleta (Southern Section)

Gordon runs for the Cross Country and Track teams at Dos Pueblos High School. He is the founder and developer of Financedu.org, an award-winning web app and comprehensive financial education course for middle and high school students, which garnered him many accolades including the Congressional App Challenge Winner for California’s 24th Congressional District. Additionally, he is an Eagle Scout, National Honor Society member, and National Meret Commended Scholar.

“In running, physics, and scouting, mentoring, and caring for others sparked growth in myself,” states Gordon. “Through my experiences and the support I received from others, I learned the value of understanding and appreciating the perspectives of others to both achieve success and empower others to achieve their own success.”

College: UCLA

Primary Sports: Cross Country and Track & Field

(Article courtesy of CIF).