Cotich wins Channel League singles tennis title, Forry/Pandya capture doubles crown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos star junior Carter Cotich completed a perfect Channel League season with a singles championship.

Cotich defeated Santa Barbara sophomore Beckett McManigal 6-4, 6-2 in the league title match.

Cotich did not drop a single set in league.

Both players will play in the CIF-SS Sectionals after the team playoffs which begins next week.

The Channel League doubles title goes to the Santa Barbara High School team of Lucas Forry and Ravi Pandya.

The outlasted a San Marcos team of Jacob Cantrel and Henry Chalen in a thrilling match that was decided in a 3-set tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.