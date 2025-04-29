Skip to Content
High School Sports

Cotich wins Channel League singles tennis title, Forry/Pandya capture doubles crown

TENNIS.00_00_47_05.Still001
The Dons duo of Forry and Pandya celebrate a double title
By
Published 11:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos star junior Carter Cotich completed a perfect Channel League season with a singles championship.

Cotich defeated Santa Barbara sophomore Beckett McManigal 6-4, 6-2 in the league title match.

Cotich did not drop a single set in league.

Both players will play in the CIF-SS Sectionals after the team playoffs which begins next week.

The Channel League doubles title goes to the Santa Barbara High School team of Lucas Forry and Ravi Pandya.

The outlasted a San Marcos team of Jacob Cantrel and Henry Chalen in a thrilling match that was decided in a 3-set tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content