Anthony pitches complete game in 5-3 Dons win over rival San Marcos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eric Anthony made his final start against rival San Marcos count with a complete game 5-3 win as Santa Barbara stayed tied for first place in the Channel League.

The senior Anthony, who recently signed to play at the University of Puget Sound, escaped several jams including the final inning.

San Marcos entered the top of the seventh inning down 5-2 and managed to push across a run and had the bases loaded but Anthony turned them away.

The Dons scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by Cruz Lorca, a safety squeeze, a bad throw and a wild pitch.

San Marcos took advantage of two throwing errors in the top of the third to plate a pair of runs to jump back into the game.

But the Dons stayed in front thanks in large part to Anthony who had 6 strikeouts on the day.

The Dons are now 8-2-1 in the Channel League which ties them with Ventura with 3 games left.

Santa Barbara plays at San Marcos on Friday.