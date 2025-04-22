San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week honors at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a Royal luncheon at Harry's.

San Marcos Royals Austin Downing and Liv Plourde were honored for their big performances in rivalry action.

Downing was awarded the Male Athlete of the Week after leading San Marcos boys golf to wins over rivals Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.

The sophomore Downing fired a 1-under par 69 versus the Dons and a 1-over par 73 against DP as San Marcos stayed undefeated in the Channel League.

Lacrosse standout Liv Ploude is the Female Athlete of the Week after racking up 8 goals in two wins.

Her 4 goal, 5 assist performance against Dos Pueblos was also an historic game as the senior set a new program record for career goals.

Ploude broke the old mark of 105 and now has 108 goals and counting.