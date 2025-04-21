Dos Pueblos can’t match offensive firepower of Oxnard

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos kept up with Oxnard for the first couple of innings but the Yellowjackets showed why they are 10-0 in the Channel League with a 13-4 victory.

Oxnard scored 3 runs in the top of the first inning as Destinee Herrera slugged a 2-run homer to right field.

But DP answered right back with 4 runs in the bottom of the first scoring all the runs with two outs.

Juliana Brunner singled in two runs as did Vereniki Maniadi to make it 4-3 Chargers after one.

But the Yellowjackets grabbed the lead for good with a 3-run third inning and put the game away in the sixth with five more runs.

There were 30 total hits in the game.

Dos Pueblos had 12 hits which included Vereniki Maniadi going 3-4 with 2 rbi on the day, Anastasia Brunner went 3-3 and Zella Cassidy and Juliana Brunner each went 2-4, with Brunner getting 2 RBI.

Oxnard's offensive highlights include:

Layla Mukul-2/2, 2Runs

Kayla Lorona 2/3, 2Runs

Natalie Rodarte 3/5,3R

Raelene Rangel 2/4, 2R HR,4RBI

Destinee Herrera 3/5 2R HR,3RBI,S

Rachel Godoy 4/4, 5RBI, WP

The same two teams meet on Wednesday in Oxnard.