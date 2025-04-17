Skip to Content
Record-setting night for Liv Plourde as San Marcos scores lopsided win at DP

sm lacrosse.00_00_36_05.Still002
Liv Plourde makes program history with 4 more goals in win over DP
By
New
Published 11:56 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Liv Plourde is now the all-time leading goal-scorer for San Marcos High School girls lacrosse.

With four goals in the Royals 18-4 victory at Dos Pueblos, Plourde pushed her total to 107 career goals moving past Mia Martinez-Tomatis who ended up with 105.

Plourde also had 5 assists as San Marcos improved to 16-2 on the year.

“Now every goal Liv scores is a school record total,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey.  “What’s really nice for us is the way she shared the ball the whole game even though she was closing in on the record.” 

San Marcos led 5-1 after the first quarter and stretched their lead to 12-3 by halftime.

Junior goalie Carly Grant played the whole game for San Marcos and had 7 saves while allowing only 4 goals for 64%.

“Amazing goalie play today and I have to commend Dos Pueblos goalie Stella Lawler,” said Ramsey. “She is one tough athlete.”

Lawler made 12 stops facing the thirty San Marcos shots on the Dos Pueblos goal. Reagan Arnold led the Chargers with 2 goals and an assist.

The Channel League champion Royals are 9-0 in league and will play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday, April 22.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

