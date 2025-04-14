School record-breaking high jump gets Carter Battle Athlete of the Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School senior Carter Battle soared to great heights to capture the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

He broke a 44-year school record in the high jump set by former NFL great Randall Cunningham.

Battle cleared 6-8.25 and finished first place at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos High School swimmer Taylor Steelman.

She led the Royals to first place at the inaugural Tri-County Invitational.

Steelman won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke plus was part of three winning relay teams.

Selma Jensen was named the Santa Barbara City College Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She carries a 3.98 GPA and continues to pole vault for the Vaqueros despite numerous injuries in her collegiate career.