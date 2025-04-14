Skip to Content
High School Sports

School record-breaking high jump gets Carter Battle Athlete of the Week

SB ATHLETIC ROUND TABLE VO.00_00_27_15.Still002
Taylor Steelman led the Royals to the Tri-County Invitational victory
By
Published 11:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School senior Carter Battle soared to great heights to capture the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

He broke a 44-year school record in the high jump set by former NFL great Randall Cunningham.

Battle cleared 6-8.25 and finished first place at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos High School swimmer Taylor Steelman.

She led the Royals to first place at the inaugural Tri-County Invitational.

Steelman won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke plus was part of three winning relay teams.

Selma Jensen was named the Santa Barbara City College Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She carries a 3.98 GPA and continues to pole vault for the Vaqueros despite numerous injuries in her collegiate career.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara athletic round table

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content