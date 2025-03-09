Season ends for St. Joseph despite huge scoring game from star Tounde Yessoufou

ORCUTT, Calif. - Tounde Yessoufou scored a game-high 40 points but St. Joseph lost 66-64 at home to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in a CIF-State Open Division Regional Semifinal.

St. Joseph trailed 40-28 at half but the Baylor-commit Yessoufou dominated the second half to this matchup of top 20 ranked teams in the nation into a nailbiter.

It was just the second loss in 33 games this year for St. Joseph.

The game marks the end of Tounde's high school basketball career and he leaves as California's all-time leading scorer.