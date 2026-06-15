South Coast Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting begins at 6 p.m. at SBCC’s BC Forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KETYT) Wildfire preparedness is now a hot topic year-round and as recent fires have shown living near the ocean doesn't protect homeowners from wind-driven embers.

That's why Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management is hosting a South Coast Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Santa Barbara City College's Business / Communication Forum on the West Campus on Monday, June 15th from 6-7:30 p.m.

First responders, including firefighters, and emergency management leaders, will be talking to residents.

Montecito Fire Department Wildland Fire Specialist Maeve Juarez said now is the time to learn how to harden your home.

"This wind is a great reminder that there is not really a fire season in Santa Barbara County we are kind of always under that watch we have to kind of be prepared anytime of the year and this is the best time of year to really go back home and try to prepare your home," said Juarez.

She said they will be discussing innovative ways to protect your home.

And if residents can't make the meeting it will be recorded and shared on the websites of local fire departments.

It will also be transcribed in Spanish.

The meeting is free.

For more information visit https://countyofsb.org