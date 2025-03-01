Skip to Content
Mission Prep works double-overtime to win CIF-CS Division 2 boys basketball title

FRESNO, Calif. - Mission Prep rallied to win the CIF-Central Section Division 2 boys basketball championship with a thrilling 63-59 double-overtime win over Central of Fresno.

The Royals overcame an 11-point deficit to win the title as the top-seed.

Roman Benedetti scored a team-high 21 points and was the Player of the Game for the Royals who improved to 25-7.

Gerald Perry was the Player of the Game for Central after pouring in a game-high 32 points.

Down 4 in double-overtime Stokes Whalen and Benedetti sank back-to-back three-pointers to put the Royals up by 2.

Brody Miller finished off the Grizzlies with two free throws with under 30 seconds left.

Benedetti hit a turnaround jumper late in the first overtime to tie the game at 55.

Mission Prep will continue their championship season in the State Tournament that begins on Tuesday.

