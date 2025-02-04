San Marcos closes out season with a rivalry win over Santa Barbara in girls basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The San Marcos Royals pulled away in the second half to end their season on a winning note, beating rival Santa Barbara 52-33 at the Thunderhut.

The Royals led 19-17 at halftime.

San Marcos had a balanced attack led by Jada Ahmad who scored 12 points.

Lily Ruvalcaba and Selena Valencia each added 10 points while senior Gianna Mandarino tallied 8 points for the Royals who finish 10-16 on the year.

Santa Barbara senior Dazia Mendoza wrapped up high terrific school basketball career with a game-high 20 points.