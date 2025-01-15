Zuffelato leads Santa Barbara past San Marcos and into first place in Channel League

GOLETA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato went down the lane, rising for a slam dunk early in the fourth quarter that punctuated his brilliant performance as Santa Barbara won at rival San Marcos 72-60 to move into first place in the Channel League.

The star senior Zuffelato poured in a game-high 33 points as the Dons handed the Royals their first league loss of the season.

The Dons now lead the Channel League at 7-1, a half game better than both San Marcos and Oxnard who are 6-1.

Zuffelato set the tone with two early three pointers as he scored 12 first quarter points as the Dons raced out to a 22-12 lead.

The Royals answered back behind Danny Diaz who made three 3-pointers in the second quarter, the third one brought San Marcos within 29-28.

Diaz tallied 11 of his 14 points in the first half.

But the Dons stayed in front as Diesel Lowe scored 10 of his 19 points in the second quarter.

(Diesel Lowe scored 19 points for the Dons. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara led 35-28 at halftime.

Zuffelato took over again after halftime with two quick 3-pointers and Carter Battle's dunk gave the Dons a 43-33 lead.

Santa Barbara entered the fourth quarter with a 52-41 lead.

(Koji Hefner kept the Royals in striking distance with a big offensive game, Entenza Design).

Koji Hefner had a team-high 19 points for San Marcos but after his jumper in the lane, Zuffelato answered right away with a monster slam that seemed to take some energy away from San Marcos.

The Royals never got closer than 8 points and Zuffelato added a late dunk to get the celebration started for the Dons.