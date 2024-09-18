Skip to Content
Ventura avenges early season loss to Dos Pueblos in girls flag football

Kaiya Cooke caught 2 td passes and had an interception in 31-13 win by Ventura over DP.
11:22 pm
GOLETA, Calif. - There would be no late game drama this time between Ventura and Dos Pueblos.

The visiting Cougars used a strong second half to beat DP 31-13 and avenge a heartbreaking loss earlier in the season.

In late August the Chargers executed a 2 minute drill to perfection and scored in the final seconds to beat the Cougars 18-13 at the Ventura County Kickoff Tournament.

But revenge was sweet for Ventura in this Channel League game.

Ava Ortman threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Ventura improves to 4-0 in league and 14-2 overall.

Kaiya Cooke caught two touchdown passes in the first half as the Cougars led 13-7.

DP had tied the game at 7 on a short touchdown pass from Liliana Rodriguez to Brooklyn Hedricks who set up the scoring drive with an interception.

Cooke had an early second half interception which led to an Ortman td pass to Mya Rodriguez as Ventura started to pull away 19-7.

Ortman ran for a touchdown to make it 25-7.

Rodriguez threw her second touchdown pass of the game as Kacey Hurley snagged the 2-yard score.

Ortman finished off her big game with a late touchdown pass to Chloe Malone.

Ortman accounted for almost 300 yards of offense.

Dos Pueblos is now 2-2 in league and 7-3 overall.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

