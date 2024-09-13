Skip to Content
Dons comeback falls short against Camarillo in boys water polo

The Dons rally falls short to Camarillo
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons cut a three goal fourth quarter deficit to just one in the closing seconds but Camarillo held on for a 10-8 victory in a non-league boys water polo game.

Calvin Nelly scored with 34 seconds left and the Dons trailed 9-8.

But the Scorpions ran down the clock and sealed the game as Weston Oliver scored with under 10 seconds left.

The Dons trailed 7-2 at the half and fall to 8-4 on the year.

