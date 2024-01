SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Micah Jacobi and Joe Pasternack each scored 14 points to lead San Marcos to a 74-55 win over rival Dos Pueblos in Channel League boys basketball.

Justin Stock tallied a game-high 30 points for the visiting Chargers who fell to 0-4 in the Channel League and 7-8 overall.

The home Royals are now 2-2 in league and 7-9 overall.