SB Athletic Round Table honors CIF Champion San Marcos boys water polo team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a feast for champions.

The guest of honor at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's was the newly minted CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champion San Marcos High School boys water polo team.

The Royals beat rival Dos Pueblos 9-6 on Saturday in an all-local title game in front of an estimated 1,000 fans in Goleta.

Adding to the occasion was that Royals sophomore water polo standout Will Stuart was named Male Athlete of the Week.

He scored a game-high 3 goals in the championship including back-to-back third quarter goals to snap a 5-5 tie and give the Royals a two-goal lead.

Cate High School girls tennis won the CIF-SS Division 3 tennis title and the dynamic doubles team of Frances Davis and Lisa Haseby were named Co-Female Athlete of the Week.

They went undefeated in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals as Cate finished off a perfect 17-0 championship season.

The San Marcos High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was presented to boys tennis player Matthew Chung.

Besides excelling on the court in doubles, he carries almost a 5.0 GPA in the classroom.