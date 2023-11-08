Skip to Content
Party of Five! San Marcos celebrates 5 student-athletes on Signing Day

San Marcos High School has five student-athletes headed to the next level
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is a Royal accomplishment.

The San Marcos Royals saluted five student-athletes that will play their chosen sport at the next level.

Golfer Shams Jahangir-Arshad signs with the University of Oregon.

Softball player Caitlyn Early is headed to Notre Dame.

Cross Country/Track athlete Kiala Haas picks Portland State.

Softball player Tiana Monahan will play at Chapman University.

Water polo player Makenna Stretz signs with Stanford University.

