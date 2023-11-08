Party of Five! San Marcos celebrates 5 student-athletes on Signing Day
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is a Royal accomplishment.
The San Marcos Royals saluted five student-athletes that will play their chosen sport at the next level.
Golfer Shams Jahangir-Arshad signs with the University of Oregon.
Softball player Caitlyn Early is headed to Notre Dame.
Cross Country/Track athlete Kiala Haas picks Portland State.
Softball player Tiana Monahan will play at Chapman University.
Water polo player Makenna Stretz signs with Stanford University.