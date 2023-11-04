Channel League teams Dos Pueblos and Ventura will meet in water polo semifinals after narrow victories

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos was down but not out.

Trailing 5-2 at halftime to Arcadia, the home Chargers caught and passed up the Apaches by the time the fourth quarter started, on their way to a 9-8 victory in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal thriller.

DP will host fellow Channel League opponent Ventura on Wednesday in a semifinal game.

The #2 seed Cougars edged Irvine 9-8.

Jaden Moore led Dos Pueblos with 4 goals and Liam Sommer's goal with under 1:30 left in the third quarter put the Chargers up 7-6.

They made it 8-6 early in the fourth quarter on a goal by Aden Bishop.

With 3:30 left to play Ben Fuhrer gave DP a 9-7 lead and the Chargers held on to advance to the final four in the division.

Top seed San Marcos will play the winner of the Crean Lutheran/Portola game on the other side of the bracket.