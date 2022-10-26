Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:41 pm

Santa Barbara beats DP to advance to finals of Channel League boys water polo tournament

DP SB WATER POLO.00_00_21_05.Still001
Santa Barbara defeats Dos Pueblos 7-4 to advance to league tournament finals against Ventura.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jarrad Burford scored 4 goals while Jaxon Burford made 10 saves to lead Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos 7-4 and into the Channel League boys water polo tournament finals.

The Dons will face Ventura in the title game on Thursday evening at Oxnard High School.

The Cougars upset San Marcos 16-14.

John Shafer added two goals as the Dons jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one period and 6-2 at the half.

Brody Luke had 2 goals for Dos Pueblos.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content