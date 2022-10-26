Santa Barbara beats DP to advance to finals of Channel League boys water polo tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jarrad Burford scored 4 goals while Jaxon Burford made 10 saves to lead Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos 7-4 and into the Channel League boys water polo tournament finals.

The Dons will face Ventura in the title game on Thursday evening at Oxnard High School.

The Cougars upset San Marcos 16-14.

John Shafer added two goals as the Dons jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one period and 6-2 at the half.

Brody Luke had 2 goals for Dos Pueblos.