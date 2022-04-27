Skip to Content
Greenwald repeats as Channel League Individual singles champion

Jed Greenwald wins the Channel League Individual singles title.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an all-San Marcos match-up to decide the singles and doubles champion at the Channel League Individual Tennis Tournament.

Top-seed Jed Greenwald defeated Alex Chow 6-2, 6-1 to win the singles crown for the second straight year.

Royals star player Masato Perera who just won the Men's Open Singles event at the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament , skipped the Channel League Individual championships to rest.

The Channel League doubles champion is the San Marcos duo of Joey Friedman and Matthew Chung who won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

