Greenwald repeats as Channel League Individual singles champion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an all-San Marcos match-up to decide the singles and doubles champion at the Channel League Individual Tennis Tournament.

Top-seed Jed Greenwald defeated Alex Chow 6-2, 6-1 to win the singles crown for the second straight year.

Royals star player Masato Perera who just won the Men's Open Singles event at the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament , skipped the Channel League Individual championships to rest.

The Channel League doubles champion is the San Marcos duo of Joey Friedman and Matthew Chung who won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.