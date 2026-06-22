Rejean Tabor charged with attempted murder after allegedly strangling woman and attacking others at Simi Valley Target

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Rejean Morgan Tabor has been charged with felony attempted murder after allegedly strangling a woman and attacking people who responded at a Target in Simi Valley.

Tabor is charged with felony premeditated attempted murder in connection with the woman who was hospitalized after the incident as well as two misdemeanor counts of battery, one misdemeanor count of assault, and one misdemeanor count of child abuse regarding the people, including a minor, who were also attacked at the Tierra Rejada Road Target shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, Tabor made his first appearance in court regarding his charges, but did not enter a plea as his defense declared doubt about his mental competency detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $750,000 pending a competency hearing on July 16 of this year added the local prosecutor's office.

On June 17, Tabor is alleged to have walked into the Simi Valley Target, approached a woman he did not know from behind, and strangled her by covering her mouth and nose stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Other shoppers attempted to stop the attack and Tabor is alleged to have hurt multiple people including pushing one woman to the ground and biting and scratching another while they attempted to separate him from the woman explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, after the woman escaped, Tabor is accused of throwing a glass bottle at a loss prevention officer and attacking a 16-year-old from behind while still inside the store.

The alleged attack happened less than 24 hours after Tabor was released from custody on mandatory supervision after completing his sentence in two separate criminal cases in Ventura County added the local prosecutor's office.