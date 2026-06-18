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Ventura County

Simi Valley man arrested after choking woman and attacking others at Target on Tierra Rejada Road

KEYT
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today at 11:00 am
Published 11:13 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested after attacking a woman and multiple other people who tried to stop him Wednesday evening at the Target on Tierra Rejada Road.

On June 17, around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched for a reported disturbance at the Target on Tierra Rejada Road stated a press release Thursday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the initial caller said that a man had entered the store and immediately began choking a female customer who was standing at a checkout counter.

Several bystanders and the store's Loss Prevention Officer tried to stop the attack and the man, later identified as a 34-year-old Simi Valley man, began to attack those trying to help the woman, including a minor detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Target employees began an evacuation of the store and officers arrived at the scene and moved towards the 34-year-old who had moved to the grocery section and was throwing items explained the local police agency.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and several customers, including the minor, had minor injuries and were treated at the scene noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the woman who was initially attacked was taken by family to a local hospital where she is currently in stable condition and it was discovered that she did not know her attacker.

The 34-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault, battery, and cruelty or unjustifiable pain to a minor stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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