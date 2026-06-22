Summer Solstice Festival Brings More Than 100,000 People and a Boost to Santa Barbara Businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thousands lined the streets of Santa Barbara for the annual Summer Solstice Parade, but the celebration — and its economic impact — continued long after the floats rolled by.

The three-day Summer Solstice Festival in Alameda Park attracts an average of 50,000 visitors each day, according to Summer Solstice Executive Director Penny Little.

“The county’s creative economy generates $3.2 billion. We’re part of that creative economy. We’re part of the cultural creatives,” said Little.

Little said the event provides a significant boost to the local economy.

“The average person at the festival spends about $20. So if you multiply $20 times 50,000, how much is that?” she said.

For many businesses, the busy weekend translated into increased sales and heavier customer traffic.

Eyssy de Jesús, owner of Luna’s Cafe, said this was the restaurant’s first Summer Solstice experience.

“It’s our first Summer Solstice. I never really experienced a day like that here. So it's pretty good. Honestly, a lot more business than we usually have,” de Jesús said.

While many customers stopped in, de Jesús said the biggest increase came from takeout orders.

“We ran out of a good amount of stuff back there for sauces to go. And we were running around trying to get all that stuff ready,” de Jesús said.

The increased activity extended beyond businesses near the parade route.

At Crushcakes, Assistant Manager Melina Manning said employees were overwhelmed by the crowds.

“It was super, super busy. I worked at 7:30 to 3:30. I was supposed to be off at 3:30. I got out at four because it was crazy. There were people in here all day long,” Manning said.

To keep up with demand, the bakery increased production and still sold out of several items.

“We usually only make a dozen of each flavor. I think we made like two or three dozen of every flavor, and we sold out. So, yeah, people love them,” Manning said.

Organizers estimate more than 100,000 people participate in Summer Solstice festivities each year, making it one of the largest community events on the Central Coast.

Beyond the colorful costumes and creative floats, organizers say the celebration serves as an important driver for Santa Barbara’s economy, bringing visitors — and their spending — to businesses across the city.