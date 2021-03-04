High school football teams quickly preparing for fast approaching new season

High School Sports

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Central Coast football teams are quickly preparing for the fast approaching new season that is scheduled to start in two weeks.

Recently, schools in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have all received the green light to play football.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, many doubted there would be a season at all this school year.

However, with COVID-19 related metrics significantly improving over the past month, restrictions are being loosened, which has allowed the return of several high school sports, including football.

The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA), which includes schools in San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties, is set to kickoff the season on March 19.

Teams will play a full league season comprising of five games, with some teams adding an additional sixth game versus a non-league opponent.

The CCAA consists of two leagues, the Mountain and Ocean.

Mountain League members are St. Joseph, Righetti, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Templeton and Paso Robles.

Ocean League members are Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo, Mission Prep, Morro Bay and Atascadero.

Having just received the go-ahead from the State, local programs are now quickly gearing up for the season.

Teams must hold a mandated 14 days of practice before beginning competitive action.

Each school or school district will have their own policy regarding spectators. The majority of schools will allow four adult family members.

The football season will conclude by April 30.

As previously decided, all postseason action has been cancelled this year.