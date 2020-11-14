SBHS Peabody Stadium is finally ready to go

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Can you dig it?

After more than a year and a half after the expected finish date, Santa Barbara High School unveiled their new Peabody Stadium and it is gorgeous.

The 39 million dollar Peabody Grandstand Replacement and Stadium Renovation Projection broke ground back in August of 2017.

The expected finish date was April 2019 but there were numerous setbacks which tested the patience of the students, teachers, administrators and the community.

But it looks spectacular now.

Some of the highlights include a new concrete grandstand that seats 2,300 fans on the home side.

It features a state-of-the-art, synthetic track surface so the Dons can finally practice on campus and host their first track meets since the mid-1990's.

The field is now synthetic turf and there is a new scoreboard.

There is also a press box which offers stunning views of the Santa Barbara Riviera.

The student-athletes can begin to practice and condition on the field starting Monday, November 16.

The first varsity football game at Peabody Stadium is scheduled for January, 8, 2021.

Eventually the community will be able to use the track but not right now due to Covid-19.