Cal Poly struggles from long distance and has short stay at Big West Championships

Published 1:15 am

HENDERSON, Nevada (KEYT) - Cal Poly was just 6-of-32 from three-point distance for only 19 percent in a 72-69 first round loss to UC San Diego at the Big West Championships.

The top scorer in the Big West Hamad Mousa scored a team-high 21 points Cal Poly but he was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc while teammate Peter Bandelj made just 1-for-9 on his three-point attempts.

Cal Poly led the defending Big West Champions 35-26 at the half but the Tritons rallied behind a game-high 23 points from Hudson Mayes and 20 points from Tom Beattie.

The Mustangs finish the season 14-19.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

