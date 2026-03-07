Cal Poly wins Big West opener behind power of Garza and pitching of Naess

HONOLULU, Hawai'i — Alejandro Garza and Cam Hoiland belted their first home runs of the year while Griffin Naess scattered three hits over 6 1/3 innings as Cal Poly began defense of its 2025 Big West Conference baseball championship with a 6-2 triumph over Hawai'i on Friday night inside sold-out Les Murakami Stadium.

Garza smashed a two-run shot to left field to snap a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning and Hoiland hit his round-tripper over the right-field wall for an insurance run in the ninth frame as the Mustangs improved to 6-7 overall.

Hawai'i, held to just three hits in its 13th consecutive home game to start the season, slipped to 8-5.

Naess (2-1) threw 117 pitches for the victory, issuing two walks while striking out five. Chris Downs secured the final two outs in the seventh and Nick Bonn tossed two scoreless frames for his second save.

The loss went to Isaiah Magdaleno (1-1), who gave up four runs and six hits over five innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Cal Poly scored single runs in the second and third frames. Casey Murray Jr. tripled leading off the second and came home on Ryan Tayman's sacrifice fly to left field. Nick Castellon drew a one-out walk in the third and eventually scored on Hoiland's RBI single.

Hawai'i tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth as Draven Nushida and Kamana Nahaku produced RBI singles.

Garza followed a leadoff double from Jake Downing by blasting a first-pitch home run, breaking the 2-2 tie in the fifth, and the Mustangs tallied insurance runs in the final two frames to win going away.

Tayman was hit by a pitch opening the eighth and trotted home on a run-scoring single by Gavin Spiridonoff. With one out in the ninth, Hoiland made it 6-2 with his home run to right field.

Coming off a hamstring injury, Hoiland finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs to spark Cal Poly's nine-hit offensive attack. Spiridonoff added two singles.

Second game of the weekend series will be played Saturday at 8:35 p.m. PST with junior right-hander Laif Palmer (1-0, 7.36 ERA) on the mound for Cal Poly, facing Hawai'i junior right-hander Hekili Robello (3-0, 0.95 ERA).

Sunday's series finale begins at 4:05 p.m. PDT.

