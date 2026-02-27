Cal Poly blanked by #25 USC to begin 4-game home series

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A quartet of Southern California pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Trojans opened a four-game non-conference baseball series at Baggett Stadium with a 4-0 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

On an unusually warm winter night with temperatures in the low 70s, USC tallied a pair of runs in the third inning and added single markers in the fifth and seventh frames to maintain its perfect record on the young season, now 8-0. Cal Poly suffered its third straight loss following a 4-1 start, evening its mark at 4-4.

Making his second start of the year, Chase Herrell (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings for the victory, allowing a pair of hits and two walks while striking out five. Gavin Lauridsen (1 2/3 innings), Sax Matson (one inning) and Adam Troy (1 1/3 innings) completed the shutout.

Mustang freshman right-hander Corden Pettey (1-1) struck out seven Trojans over four innings, but allowed two runs in the third frame on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly in absorbing the loss. Chris Downs allowed the runs in the fifth and seventh during his three-inning stint on the mound while Brady Estes and Luke Kalfsbeek each tossed one scoreless frame.

Cal Poly produced several scoring opportunities, but stranded 10 runners on the basepaths.

Casey Murray Jr. doubled with one out in the second inning. Murray also drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and Ryan Tayman followed with a single to shallow left field. Both advanced 90 feet on a grounder for the first out, but a strikeout and fly ball to the outfield ended the threat.

Dante Vachini opened the sixth with a single to left, but three straight line drive outs dashed that rally. Cal Poly loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but Matson came out of the bullpen to notch the first of his two strikeouts, ending the uprising.

Alejandro Garza singled with one out in the eighth, extending his season-opening hitting streak to eight games, and two Mustangs reached base in the ninth on walks before USC closed out the shutout with a popup to shortstop.

Cal Poly's five hits were scattered among five players. USC collected seven hits, including a single and triple by Abbrie Covarrubias and another triple by Kevin Takeuchi.

Prior to the start of the series opener, Robin Baggett, the namesake of the stadium Cal Poly has called home for 25 years, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Second game of the weekend series will be played Friday night at 6:05 with Cal Poly junior right-hander Griffin Naess (1-1, 1.50 ERA), coming off a 14-strikeout performance over seven scoreless innings against Washington State last week, facing USC junior southpaw Mason Edwards (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

The series continues Saturday at 3:05 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)