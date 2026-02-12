Slumping Gauchos drop home game to Highlanders

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - This was suppose to be a 'get right game' for the UCSB women's basketball team.

Instead it was another loss.

The Gauchos were upset at home by UC Riverside 69-62, the fourth loss in the past five games for UCSB.

Trailing 48-36, UCSB finished the third quarter on an 11-0 run and had all of the momentum heading into the final ten minutes of the game.

With Zoe Borter scoring 7 quick points early in the fourth quarter UCSB grabbed a 56-54 lead with 6:28 left in the game.

(Zoe Borter scored 14 second half points. Entenza Design).

But that was the Gauchos final lead of the game as they fall to 8-6 in the Big West and 16-7 on the year.

The Highlanders outscored UCSB by 18 points from the three-point line and move to 6-8 in league and 8-16 overall.

Borter led UCSB with 20 points while Hannah Wickstrom poured in a game-high 27 points for the visitors.