UCSB hangs on to win at CS Bakersfield to snap Big West skid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KEYT) - Colin Smith scored a game-high 16 points to lead UCSB to a regular season 2-game sweep over Cal State Bakersfield 75-69.

The road win snaps a 3-game Big West losing streak as the Gauchos improve to 10-7 on the year and 3-3 in the Big West.

Zion Sensley came off the bench to score 13 points and grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds.

Miro Little added 12 points as UCSB outscored the Roadrunners 30-6 from the three-point line.

Sensley and Little each made 3 three-pointers as UCSB went 10-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The Gauchos led 38-29 at halftime and went up 64-49 with less then 7:30 left in the game.

But the Roadrunners cut the deficit 3 at 72-69 with :32 seconds left.

UCSB was able to hang on with two free throws from Smith and one by CJ Shaw.