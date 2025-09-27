Cal Poly pulls off road upset at #21 Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT). - Behind a total team effort on offense, defense and special teams, the Cal Poly football team pulled off a huge road win over No. 21 Sacramento State, 32-24, to open Big Sky play.

The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0 Big Sky) defense came up with three turnovers, including a pick six, and the offense rushed for a season-high 178 yards. Starting quarterback Bo Kelly, making his first start of the season, was 17-27 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Tyrei Washington had a career day, rushing 22 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jordan Garrison had four catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns while fellow wide receiver Michael Briscoe also had four catches for 64 yards.

Defensively, junior linebacker Mikey D’Amato had a career-high 19 tackles, a sack, and tackle for loss. Senior safety Brian Dukes Jr. had two interceptions, including a pick-six. Sophomore safety Jeremiah Bernard had seven tackles and an interception. Redshirt junior linebacker Kenny Olson had double-digit tackles with 11.

Sacramento State scored on the opening drive of the game, a 23-yard touchdown pass in the endzone, which capped a seven play, 75-yard drive.

Cal Poly got on the board during the Hornets’ second drive of the game after safety Brian Dukes Jr. came up with an interception, the second of his career, he returned 23 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs then converted a two-point conversion, ran in by running back Tyrei Washington to put Cal Poly ahead 8-7 midway through the opening quarter.

Later in the first quarter after the defense forced Sac State to punt, Kelly found wide receiver Jordan Garrison, who broke a tackle and took it 55 yards to the house to put the Mustangs up 15-7.

Cal Poly’s defense then got another first quarter interception after safety Jeremiah Bernard picked off the Hornets and gave the Mustang offense the ball back at the Sacramento State 20 yard line. Cal Poly then turned that into a field goal from Gianluca Dimauro to push the lead up to 18-7 at the end of the first.

Sacramento State began the second quarter with a 62-yard touchdown pass to cut the Mustang lead down to 18-14. The Hornets took the lead midway through the second quarter following a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Sacramento State quarterback Cardell Williams scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 21-18 advantage.

The Mustangs answered back with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead. Kelly connected with tight end Alek Marshall for a 28-yard gain down to the one. A few plays later, Washinton ran it in for a one-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs a 25-21 lead.

On the Hornets’ next drive, Dukes Jr. came up with his second interception of the game to give Cal Poly the ball back with under two minutes in the half at the Sac State 18. However, the Mustangs were unable to turn it into points as Cal Poly missed a 36-yard field goal attempt to keep the score 25-21 at the half.

Cal Poly extended its lead to 11 midway through the third quarter following a seven-play, 86-yard drive. The drive was finished off as Kelly found Garrison on the three-yard line and Garrison then leaped into the end zone for the touchdown to push the lead up to 32-21.

With 13 minutes left in the fourth, the Hornets drove down and got a field goal to make it an eight point game, 32-24. That score held all the way down to the end of the fourth quarter. With just under four minutes left, Sac State had a final drive which they got down to the Mustang 32. With less than a minute left on 4th and three, the Hornets came up empty as the Cal Poly defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the victory.

After playing four of its first five games on the road, Cal Poly will now return home next week to host rival UC Davis Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

