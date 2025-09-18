UCSB women’s soccer wins seventh straight with Blue-Green rivalry victory

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Soccer team defeated Cal Poly 3-1 on Thursday evening, with the Gauchos securing the win through two second-half goals. This victory marked the Gauchos' seventh consecutive win, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games.

FROM HEAD COACH PAUL STUMPF

"The first half, we were dominant because we knew the system they were going to play and we prepared for it, and the players executed that plan beautifully," said Stumpf. "We only gave up the one goal and then we were very fortunate again that we responded so quickly. It was just a great overall performance by our team and an important 3 points against a very talented team."

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara dominated the early stages of the first half, maintaining offensive pressure with multiple corner kicks and shots on goal. Haley Phillips came close to putting UCSB on the board with a shot that hit the crossbar at the 5:56 mark. The Gauchos' efforts paid off in the 37th minute when Chayse Yu scored the opening goal to put UC Santa Barbara ahead 1-0. The Mustangs attempted to respond with a couple of shots that tested goalkeeper Maddie Buckley, but their efforts were thwarted as Buckley secured crucial saves, preserving the 1-0 lead for the Gauchos at the end of the first half.

The second half of the match between the Gauchos and Mustangs began with both teams vying for control. Cal Poly was called offside early, and UC Santa Barbara committed several fouls in the first 15 minutes. The Mustangs intensified their offensive efforts with a sequence of shots around the 62nd minute, culminating in a goal in the 73rd minute, leveling the score at 1-1. However, UC Santa Barbara quickly responded when Phillips scored just 22 seconds later, assisted by Natalie Sheffey, regaining the lead at 2-1. UC Santa Barbara solidified their win as Olivia Howard scored the final goal with seven seconds remaining, securing a decisive 3-1 victory for the home team.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will play one last non-conference match on Sunday, Sept. 21 as they host Weber State at 12 p.m. For those unable to attend in person the match will be streamed through ESPN+ with live stats available through ucsbgauchos.com/WSOCLiveStats

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)