Weekend Wrap: UCSB & Cal Poly results from football, volleyball, soccer & water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Weekend results involving UCSB and Cal Poly games

Football:

Cal Poly 41, San Diego 17

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ty Dieffenbach made a huge statement in his Mustang debut. The transfer from Pitt was 18-27 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 69 yards and a score for 332 all-purpose yards.

Women's Volleyball:

Minnesota Tournament

Cal Poly 1, #11 Minnesota 3 (Friday)

Cal Poly 3, St. Thomas 0 (Saturday)

Cal Poly 3, Ball State 2 (Sunday)

Facing a 2-0 deficit and the brink of a sweep, the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-1) authored a stunning comeback, digging deep to storm back and stun the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) in a five-set thriller (26-28, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11) Saturday at Maturi Pavilion. The match, a roller coaster of momentum swings, was decided by the slimmest of margins, with three sets needing extra points.

UCSB 3, San Jose State 1 (Friday)

UCSB 3, San Jose State 0 (Saturday)

Following a Friday win, UC Santa Barbara Women's Volleyball shut out San José State during their Saturday match for a 2-0 start to the 2025 season.

Eva Travis hit .500, earned a match-leading 14 kills, and averaged 5.57 kills per set for the weekend. Layanna Green scored six of her seven total attacks, while Grace Wuischpard led the team in block assists with three. Kiersten Schmitt picked up eight kills on Saturday, bringing her weekend total to 18.

Ayva Ostovar placed 13 assists in addition to Milan Rex's 21, while Ema Petkovic and Emma McDermott picked up 14 and 11 kills.

Men's Soccer:

UCSB 4, Westmont 3 (Exhibition)

he UC Santa Barbara and Westmont Men's Soccer teams met in the 63rd edition of the Community Shield on Saturday, a match that had all the trappings of a crosstown rivalry without any of the restraint or caution that would be expected of an early-season exhibition. The first 15 minutes saw the Gauchos race out to a 3-1 lead, but the final 15 saw the Warriors scramble back into the match, with UC Santa Barbara holding on for a 4-3 victory. Buba Fofanah provided the game-winning strike for the Gauchos, while Zac Siebenlist added a goal as well, his third in two appearances against Westmont.

Cal Baptist 2, Cal Poly 0

Women's Soccer

UCSB 1, San Jose State 0

UC Santa Barbara women's soccer couldn't have asked for a better start to its road trip. Coming off a win Thursday night, the Gauchos kept the momentum going with a 1-0 victory over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon. Haley Phillips' goal in the 70th minute proved to be the difference.

Cal Poly 1, UNLV 0

A goal from graduate student Madelyn Dougherty in the 17th minute was the difference as the Cal Poly women's soccer team secured its first win of the season on Sunday, taking down UNLV 1-0 at Peter Johann Memorial Field.

Men's Water Polo

Triton Invitational:

George Washington 8, UCSB 4 (Friday)

San Jose State 10, UCSB 3 (Friday)

UCSB 23, La Verne 7 (Saturday)

#2 USC 16, UCSB 10 (Saturday)

UCSB 12, Navy 7 (Saturday)

UCSB 16, Pomona-Pitzer 12 (Saturday)

The No. 15 UC Santa Barbara Men's Water Polo team finished their weekend strong at the Triton Invitational on Sunday, coming from behind to beat No. 20 Navy, 12-7, in the morning and rounding things off with a 16-12 win over Pomona-Pitzer in the afternoon. Kai Ross led the scoring with five goals across the two games, while freshman Charlie Johnson racked up a pair in each contest.

(Cal Poly and UCSB Sports Information contributed to this article)



