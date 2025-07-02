Big honor for UCSB Athletics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Athletics has won its first-ever Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) All-Sports Trophy, tallying 235.00 points to claim the prestigious title for the 2024-25 school year.

"What an honor for our UC Santa Barbara campus and department to be recognized with the All-Sport Trophy by the D1-AAA Athletic Directors Association," said Arnhold Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky. "It is a reflection of the incredible efforts and grit showcased by our Gaucho Student-Athletes, the leadership and expertise of our head coaches, and the incredible service and care provided by our coaches, staff, and community across the board."

According to the DI-AAA ADA, the All-Sports Trophy is awarded to the institution that has the highest point total in all sports in which at least 25% of the eligible I-AAA membership sponsor the given sport. In layman's terms, this trophy is given to the best all-around Division-I athletics program that does not sponsor Football, of which there are 98 institutions. The 21 sports included in the points total are Baseball, Men's and Women's Basketball, Men's and Women's Cross Country, Men's and Women's Golf, Men's and Women's Lacrosse, Men's and Women's Soccer, Softball, Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving, Men's and Women's Tennis, Men's and Women's Indoor Track, Men's and Women's Outdoor Track, and Women's Volleyball.

Three Gaucho programs finished atop the DI-AAA ADA standings in their respective sport—Softball, Women's Tennis, and Men's Outdoor Track & Field.

Overall, the Gauchos were lifted by having five conference-championship teams. Along with Softball and Women's Tennis, Women's Soccer, Men's Swimming, and Women's Swimming all claimed Big West titles; it was the first time since the 2004-05 school year that four women's programs won conference championships. Men's Soccer and Men's Tennis also earned at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament.

"On behalf of our Association, I would like to congratulate UC Santa Barbara for capturing its first-ever DI-AAA All-Sports championship this year," said Shaney Fink, DI-AAA ADA president and current vice president for athletics at Seattle University.

UC Santa Barbara edged out Pepperdine (212 points), Providence (202.5), Creighton (198), and the University of Denver (174.5). For more information about this award, visit nacda.com.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).