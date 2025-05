SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly received the 3rd seed in the Eugene Regional and will first play #2 seed Arizona on Friday at 1 p.m. at PK Park.

Host and #1 seed Oregon will play #4 Utah Valley at 6 p.m.

It is double-elimination and the winner advances to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Cal Poly received an automatic berth into the 64-team NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Championship.

The Mustangs are 41-17 on the season.