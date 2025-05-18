Tremendous postseason run ends for UCSB Softball at NCAA Regional Championship

WESTWOOD, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Softball team (36-26, 17-10 Big West) fell in the Los Angeles Regional Final on Sunday, May 18. The Gauchos ran into a buzzsaw that was the No. 9 national seed, UCLA. The 2025 squad led the program to new heights, and set new standards across the board for the team moving forward.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara faced a challenging opponent in UCLA. The Bruins initiated the scoring in the first inning with four runs. A two-RBI single put the Bruins up early and an error on the play allowed another run to score. Following that another RBI single from brought home one more. UC Santa Barbara managed to get a runner on base with Tehya Banks' single, but they couldn't convert it into a score, trailing 4-0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, UC Santa Barbara responded with an Alexa Sams' double, setting the stage for Ainsley Waddell's RBI single that brought in the home team's first run of the game. The inning concluded with UC Santa Barbara narrowing the score to 8-1, following the Bruins' four additional runs earlier in the inning.

The third inning saw a defensive stand from UC Santa Barbara, as they retired the Bruins in order without allowing any runs. However, UC Santa Barbara's offense was stifled, as they were unable to add to their score, maintaining the 8-1 deficit.

The fourth inning featured a couple of home runs for the Bruins that increased their lead. UC Santa Barbara was unable to score during their turn at bat, the defensive side showed resilience by limiting further damage, despite the Bruins' three runs in the inning, resulting in an 11-1 score.

In the final inning of play, UC Santa Barbara managed to get two runners on base, but ultimately, they could not capitalize on these opportunities. The Bruins added one more run, sealing the game with a 12-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

UCLA allowed two runs across three games in the Los Angeles Regional, the Gauchos scored both runs, the only team to score on the Bruins.

The Gauchos broke numerous single-season records including home runs, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles and hits.

This was the first time in program history the Gauchos won a Big West Championship weather postseason or regular season.

UC Santa Barbara had six players selected to All-Big West Teams following the regular season.

The 2025 squad earned the first two wins in an NCAA Tournament for the program.

Prior to their loss against UCLA, the Gauchos had won eight straight elimination games during The Big West Championships and the NCAA Tournament.

IN CONCLUSION

UC Santa Barbara Softball was brought to new heights and set new standards for the program. The Gauchos proved a lot and showed grit, resilience and heart throughout the season. UC Santa Barbara Softball is officially on the map and people are taking notice.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).