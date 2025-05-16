Gauchos strike first but can’t hold down UCLA in NCAA Softball Championship opener

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Softball team (34-25, 17-10 Big West) hung around with the No. 9 national seed in the UCLA Bruins for five innings. The Gauchos took an early 1-0 lead in the top of second and hung on to it until the bottom of the fourth. Despite getting base runners on in the fourth and sixth, the Gauchos were unable to push more runs across and ultimately fell 9-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara opened the scoring in the second inning against the Bruins. After a single by Alexa Sams and a subsequent fielding error, Delaina Ma'ae delivered an RBI single to bring Sams home, putting the Gauchos on the board.

In the fourth inning, the Bruins responded with three runs. The Gauchos were able to strand four UCLA runners through the first three innings and looked to strand two more. With two outs and a runner on first, a Bruins single though the right side led to a bang-bang play at third base. Giselle Mejia made a perfect throw but the runner was ruled safe. After the review the call was upheld putting runners at second and third for UCLA. The ver next pitch the Bruins tagged for a home run and shifted the momentum in favor of the Bruins, giving them a 3–1 lead after the fourth.

The Bruins extended their lead in the sixth inning with six additional runs. A three-run home run followed by another two-run homer put the Bruins up eight which ended the game due to the eight run-run after five innings of play. The game concluded with the Bruins taking a 9–1 victory over UC Santa Barbara.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos now enter familiar territory as they go to the elimination side of the bracket. UC Santa Barbara will await the loser of San Diego State and Arizona State. The elimination game is set for 4:30 p.m. on May 17. Should the Gauchos win their first elimination game they will play immediately after at 7 p.m.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics)