Cal Poly can’t complete comeback as they drop 4th straight game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Nate Castellon and Zach Daudet homered and Alejandro Garza added a run-scoring double, but Cal Poly dropped a 7-5 decision to Santa Clara in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday at Stephen Schott Stadium.

The loss, Cal Poly's first in nine midweek games, dropped the Mustangs to 28-15 on the year with their sixth loss in seven contests. Santa Clara, a 1-0 loser to Cal Poly two weeks earlier, improved to 17-23 with Tuesday's win.

Daudet singled to open the ballgame and one out later dashed home on Garza's double for a 1-0 Cal Poly lead.

Santa Clara, however, scored six unanswered runs over the next five frames for a 6-1 lead. Dylan Joyce hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Broncos added single runs in the next four frames.

Castellon's third home run of the season, a three-run blast to left field in the sixth inning, closed the deficit to 6-4 and Daudet belted his fifth home run of the season to straightaway center field in the seventh, cutting the Broncos' lead to one at 6-5.

Santa Clara added an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball and Jace Gillmore came out of the bullpen to retire all seven Mustang batters he faced for his first save.

The Mustangs' seven hits included two each by Daudet and Garza. Santa Clara garnered 13 hits, including two singles and a double by designated hitter Tate Medicoff.

Willie Martinez (3-4) earned the victory for Santa Clara, allowing three runs and four hits over four innings in relief with no walks and five strikeouts. The loss was charged to Mustang sophomore right-hander Carson Turnquist (0-1) as he gave up three runs and four hits over one-plus innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Mustangs resume Big West play this weekend with a three-game series Friday through Sunday at Cal State Bakersfield.

(Article courtesy Cal Poly Athletics).