UCSB sweeps Cal Poly in men’s and women’s tennis

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos brought out the brooms for rival Cal Poly.

Both the UCSB men and women's tennis teams defeated the Mustangs by identical 4-0 scores.

UCSB Women Recap:

The No. 33 UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team secured the Big West Regular-Season title in full on Saturday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The Gauchos battled for a 4-0 sweep to defeat the Mustangs, earning the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships.

THE MATCH

Final: No. 33 UC Santa Barbara 4, No. 51 Cal Poly 0

Records: No. 33 UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 9-0 Big West), No. 51 Cal Poly (18-4, 7-2 Big West)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos got a strong start in doubles with all three courts taking an early lead. On court two, Lucy Lu and Lily Pradkin fought off a Mustang comeback to earn a 6-4 win. Court three followed with Marie Weissheim and Raphaelle Leroux defeating Cal Poly in similar 6-4 fashion to clinch the first point for the Gauchos.

The Blue and Gold kicked off singles with two more quick points. On court four, Raphaelle Leroux took an impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory. Amelia Honer followed with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win on her senior day. Continuing the senior day success, Tyra Richardson answered the call for the Gauchos' fourth and final point. She went game-for-game on court three in the second set to come away with a 6-3, 7-5 win, securing the sweep for the Gauchos.

Three Gauchos were in third set battles that were left unfinished as Santa Barbara clinched the win. Marie Weissheim was tied 2-2 in the third set after Cal Poly battled back in the second. Ali Benedetto forced a third set on court five where she trailed 3-2. On court six, Katarina Vayser started strong with a 6-4 first set but was behind 4-3 in the third when the match was left unfinished.

RESULTS

Doubles

Amelia Honer/Ali Benedetto (UCSB-W) vs. Romane Mosse/Kennedy Buntrock (CP) 5-5, unfinished Lucy Lu/Lily Pradkin (UCSB-W) def. Peyton Dunkle/Amy Leather (CP) 6-4 Anna Weissheim/Raphaelle Leroux (UCSB-W) def. Jessica MacCallum/Natalie Lynch (CP) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles

#12 Amelia Honer (UCSB-W) def. Kennedy Buntrock (CP) 6-3, 6-3 Anna Weissheim (UCSB-W) vs. Peyton Dunkle (CP) 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, unfinished Tyra Richardson (UCSB-W) def. Romane Mosse (CP) 6-3, 7-5 Raphaelle Leroux (UCSB-W) def. Alexandra Ozerets (CP) 6-1, 6-2 Ali Benedetto (UCSB-W) vs. Jessica MacCallum (CP) 3-6, 6-3, 2-3, unfinished Katarina Vayser (UCSB-W) vs. Natalie Lynch (CP) 6-4, 1-6, 3-4, unfinished

Order of finish: 4,1,3

UP NEXT

As the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships, the Gauchos will have a week to prepare for their semifinal match on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

UCSB Men Recap:

The No. 34 UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis team secured the Regular Season Conference Championship and the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships with a 4-0 win over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center.

THE MATCH

Final: No. 34 UC Santa Barbara 4, Cal Poly 0

Records: No. 34 UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 6-0 Big West), Cal Poly (8-14, 2-4 Big West)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos got on the board early with quick success in doubles. Lucca Liu and Diogo Morais took a swift 6-1 victory on court two. Gianluca Brunkow, on his senior day, took a dominant 6-2 win with Dominique Rolland on court one to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, Lucca Liu continued the Gauchos' success with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Dominique Rolland would pull Santa Barbara within one point of the win with a straight-set win of his own, 6-2, 6-3. Shortly thereafter, the sweep would be complete as Diogo Morais got the fourth point with a 6-4, 6-4 performance.

There were three courts left unfinished as the Blue and Gold took the win. On court one, Gianluca Brunkow took the first set, 6-4, and was trailing 5-3 in the second. Matei Gavrea was only one game away from a win on court five with a strong 7-5, 5-1 performance. On court six, Sam Rappaport made his singles debut for this season and left his match unfinished just behind by one game in the second set.

RESULTS

Doubles

#57 Gianluca Brunkow/Dominique Rolland (UCSB-M) def. Bastiaan Weststrate/Raz Haviv (CP) 6-2 Lucca Liu/Diogo Morais (UCSB-M) def. Sean Kamyshev/John Cross (CP) 6-1 Sam Rappaport/Matei Gavrea (UCSB-M) vs. Aaron Eliscu/Wian Roothman (CP) 4-3, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,1

Singles

#60 Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) vs. Raz Haviv (CP) 6-4, 3-5, unfinished Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) def. Bastiaan Weststrate (CP) 6-4, 6-1 Dominique Rolland (UCSB-M) def. John Cross (CP) 6-2, 6-3 #112 Diogo Morais (UCSB-M) def. Sean Kamyshev (CP) 6-4, 6-4 Matei Gavrea (UCSB-M) vs. Jack McGary (CP) 7-5, 5-1, unfinished Sam Rappaport (UCSB-M) vs. Aaron Eliscu (CP) 5-7, 3-4, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,3,4

UP NEXT

With the No. 1 seed in hand, the Gauchos will await Saturday's semifinal matchup, facing either the No. 4 or 5 seed from the quarterfinal round of the Big West Championships. The match is set for 10 a.m. at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics)