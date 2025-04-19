Skip to Content
UCSB sweeps Cal Poly in men’s and women’s tennis

Amelia Honer won her match in straight sets
Published 7:37 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos brought out the brooms for rival Cal Poly.

Both the UCSB men and women's tennis teams defeated the Mustangs by identical 4-0 scores.

UCSB Women Recap:

The No. 33 UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team secured the Big West Regular-Season title in full on Saturday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The Gauchos battled for a 4-0 sweep to defeat the Mustangs, earning the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships.

THE MATCH
Final: No. 33 UC Santa Barbara 4, No. 51 Cal Poly 0
Records: No. 33 UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 9-0 Big West), No. 51 Cal Poly (18-4, 7-2 Big West)

HOW IT HAPPENED
The Gauchos got a strong start in doubles with all three courts taking an early lead. On court two, Lucy Lu and Lily Pradkin fought off a Mustang comeback to earn a 6-4 win. Court three followed with Marie Weissheim and Raphaelle Leroux defeating Cal Poly in similar 6-4 fashion to clinch the first point for the Gauchos.

The Blue and Gold kicked off singles with two more quick points. On court four, Raphaelle Leroux took an impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory. Amelia Honer followed with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win on her senior day. Continuing the senior day success, Tyra Richardson answered the call for the Gauchos' fourth and final point. She went game-for-game on court three in the second set to come away with a 6-3, 7-5 win, securing the sweep for the Gauchos.

Three Gauchos were in third set battles that were left unfinished as Santa Barbara clinched the win. Marie Weissheim was tied 2-2 in the third set after Cal Poly battled back in the second. Ali Benedetto forced a third set on court five where she trailed 3-2. On court six, Katarina Vayser started strong with a 6-4 first set but was behind 4-3 in the third when the match was left unfinished.

RESULTS
Doubles

  1. Amelia Honer/Ali Benedetto (UCSB-W) vs. Romane Mosse/Kennedy Buntrock (CP) 5-5, unfinished
  2. Lucy Lu/Lily Pradkin (UCSB-W) def. Peyton Dunkle/Amy Leather (CP) 6-4
  3. Anna Weissheim/Raphaelle Leroux (UCSB-W) def. Jessica MacCallum/Natalie Lynch (CP) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles

  1. #12 Amelia Honer (UCSB-W) def. Kennedy Buntrock (CP) 6-3, 6-3
  2. Anna Weissheim (UCSB-W) vs. Peyton Dunkle (CP) 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, unfinished
  3. Tyra Richardson (UCSB-W) def. Romane Mosse (CP) 6-3, 7-5
  4. Raphaelle Leroux (UCSB-W) def. Alexandra Ozerets (CP) 6-1, 6-2
  5. Ali Benedetto (UCSB-W) vs. Jessica MacCallum (CP) 3-6, 6-3, 2-3, unfinished
  6. Katarina Vayser (UCSB-W) vs. Natalie Lynch (CP) 6-4, 1-6, 3-4, unfinished

Order of finish: 4,1,3

UP NEXT
As the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships, the Gauchos will have a week to prepare for their semifinal match on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

UCSB Men Recap:

The No. 34 UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis team secured the Regular Season Conference Championship and the No. 1 seed in The Big West Championships with a 4-0 win over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center.

THE MATCH
Final: No. 34 UC Santa Barbara 4, Cal Poly 0
Records: No. 34 UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 6-0 Big West), Cal Poly (8-14, 2-4 Big West)

HOW IT HAPPENED
The Gauchos got on the board early with quick success in doubles. Lucca Liu and Diogo Morais took a swift 6-1 victory on court two. Gianluca Brunkow, on his senior day, took a dominant 6-2 win with Dominique Rolland on court one to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, Lucca Liu continued the Gauchos' success with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Dominique Rolland would pull Santa Barbara within one point of the win with a straight-set win of his own, 6-2, 6-3. Shortly thereafter, the sweep would be complete as Diogo Morais got the fourth point with a 6-4, 6-4 performance.

There were three courts left unfinished as the Blue and Gold took the win. On court one, Gianluca Brunkow took the first set, 6-4, and was trailing 5-3 in the second. Matei Gavrea was only one game away from a win on court five with a strong 7-5, 5-1 performance. On court six, Sam Rappaport made his singles debut for this season and left his match unfinished just behind by one game in the second set.

RESULTS
Doubles

  1. #57 Gianluca Brunkow/Dominique Rolland (UCSB-M) def. Bastiaan Weststrate/Raz Haviv (CP) 6-2
  2. Lucca Liu/Diogo Morais (UCSB-M) def. Sean Kamyshev/John Cross (CP) 6-1
  3. Sam Rappaport/Matei Gavrea (UCSB-M) vs. Aaron Eliscu/Wian Roothman (CP) 4-3, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,1

Singles

  1. #60 Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) vs. Raz Haviv (CP) 6-4, 3-5, unfinished
  2. Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) def. Bastiaan Weststrate (CP) 6-4, 6-1
  3. Dominique Rolland (UCSB-M) def. John Cross (CP) 6-2, 6-3
  4. #112 Diogo Morais (UCSB-M) def. Sean Kamyshev (CP) 6-4, 6-4
  5. Matei Gavrea (UCSB-M) vs. Jack McGary (CP) 7-5, 5-1, unfinished
  6. Sam Rappaport (UCSB-M) vs. Aaron Eliscu (CP) 5-7, 3-4, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,3,4

UP NEXT
With the No. 1 seed in hand, the Gauchos will await Saturday's semifinal matchup, facing either the No. 4 or 5 seed from the quarterfinal round of the Big West Championships. The match is set for 10 a.m. at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

