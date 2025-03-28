Diving into the numbers of March Madness with College Hoops analytic expert Evan Miyakawa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Evan Miyakawa, the brilliant mind behind EvanMiya.com, joined the Morning News to break down the brackets as March Madness nears the Final Four.

A PhD statistician and data scientist, Evan is the creator of one of the top college basketball analytics websites: EvanMiya.com

He shared insights into his data-driven system and how fans can engage with his site throughout the tournament.

But it's not just fans and odds-makers who rely on his expertise – over 100 Division 1 college coaches use his platform to strategize game plans, identify trends and build their rosters.

Before heading to San Antonio next week for the Final Four, Evan stopped by to break down the science and math behind his approach and share his predictions for which teams will advance to the Final Four and ultimately what team will cut down the nets on April 7th.