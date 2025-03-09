UCSB blows double-digit lead as defense falters in loss to UC Irvine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos could not hold onto a 13-point lead with under eight minutes left in a 97-88 loss to UC Irvine on Senior Night.

Deuce Turner scored a game-high 28 points and Colin Smith added 18 points for the Gauchos who led 43-30 at halftime.

(Colin Smith made 5-three pointers for UCSB. Entenza Design).

With 7:52 left in the game Max Murrell drilled a three-pointer to put the Gauchos up 76-63.

But Irvine stormed back and Justin Hohn gave the Anteaters the lead at 78-77 with 4:36 left.

Irvine never gave up their advantage as they closed the game on a 34-12 run.

UCSB has allowed 97 and 103 points in back-to-back losses to UCI and CSUN.

UCSB finishes the Big West regular season a disappointing 11-9 and will enter the conference tournament with the fifth seed.

The Gauchos play #8 Bakersfield on Wednesday at 6pm from Henderson, Nevada.

Irvine is #2 seed and they get a double-bye into the semifinals.