Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB blows double-digit lead as defense falters in loss to UC Irvine

ENT_2543
Entenza Design
Deuce Turner scored 28 points but UCSB falls to the Anteaters
By
today at 12:08 am
Published 12:05 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos could not hold onto a 13-point lead with under eight minutes left in a 97-88 loss to UC Irvine on Senior Night.

Deuce Turner scored a game-high 28 points and Colin Smith added 18 points for the Gauchos who led 43-30 at halftime.

(Colin Smith made 5-three pointers for UCSB. Entenza Design).

With 7:52 left in the game Max Murrell drilled a three-pointer to put the Gauchos up 76-63.

But Irvine stormed back and Justin Hohn gave the Anteaters the lead at 78-77 with 4:36 left.

Irvine never gave up their advantage as they closed the game on a 34-12 run.

UCSB has allowed 97 and 103 points in back-to-back losses to UCI and CSUN.

UCSB finishes the Big West regular season a disappointing 11-9 and will enter the conference tournament with the fifth seed.

The Gauchos play #8 Bakersfield on Wednesday at 6pm from Henderson, Nevada.

Irvine is #2 seed and they get a double-bye into the semifinals.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content