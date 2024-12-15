Skylar Burke leads UCSB past Pacific

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was many happy returns for Skylar Burke.

After missing last game, she came back to score a game-high 18 points as UCSB beat Pacific 63-50.

(Burke drives in for 2 points. Entenza Design).

The big day by Burke included a wild three-pointer in the third quarter.

The junior thought the shot clock was about to expire so she threw up an over-the-shoulder heave that banked in.

There was still 8 seconds left on the clock before she let the shot fly but when you are hot you are hot.

Speaking of hot, UCSB made five of their six 3-pointers in the first quarter as they built up a 21-13 lead.

Alyssa Marin added 16 points as the UCSB improved to 7-4 on the season.

(Marin was one of 2 Gauchos to score in double-figures. Entenza Design).