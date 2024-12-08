Big West losing streak reaches 40 games for Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Shorthanded Cal Poly dropped their Big West home opener to Cal State Northridge 102-91.

The Mustangs are 0-2 in league and have lost 40 straight Big West games dating back to 2022.

CSUN had five players scored in double-figures led by PJ Fuller with 22 points.

Owen Koonce tallied a game-high 25 points for Cal Poly who played without key starters Jarred Hyder and Isaac Jessup for the second straight game.

The Mustangs are 5-6 overall.