Skip to Content
College Sports

Big West losing streak reaches 40 games for Cal Poly

Cal_Poly_Mustangs_logo.svg
Mustangs drop to 0-2 in league after home loss to CSUN
By
Published 8:12 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Shorthanded Cal Poly dropped their Big West home opener to Cal State Northridge 102-91.

The Mustangs are 0-2 in league and have lost 40 straight Big West games dating back to 2022.

CSUN had five players scored in double-figures led by PJ Fuller with 22 points.

Owen Koonce tallied a game-high 25 points for Cal Poly who played without key starters Jarred Hyder and Isaac Jessup for the second straight game.

The Mustangs are 5-6 overall.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content