UCSB crushes D2 opponent in season opener

Ben Shtolzberg
Ben Shtolzberg scored 9 points off the bench
UCSB wins by 49 points
Published 11:49 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos used 18 players and had 16 of them score in a lopsided 96-47 season-opening home win over NCAA Division 2 opponent San Francisco State.

Colin Smith and Zion Sensley led the way with 11 points each.

The Gauchos broke open the game with a 16-0 scoring run late in the first half and rolled the Gators the rest of the way.

UCSB led 40-20 at the half and wound up making 14 three-pointers as a team.

The Gauchos play at Portland on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

