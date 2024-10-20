Skip to Content
Amir Dendy and SBCC Vaqueros race past Antelope Valley 52-7

SBCC blows out Antelope Valley 52-7
Published 7:36 am

SANTA BARBARA. Calif. - Amir Dendy rushed for 4 touchdowns as Santa Barbara City College routed Antelope Valley 52-7.

As the final score indicated SBCC dominated the entire game as they raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead.

Will Doherty threw for a touchdown and back-up quarterback Benni Collins added 2 more passing scores as the Vaqueros racked up 390 yards of total offense to just 157 by Antelope Valley.

Defensively SBCC recorded 10 sacks with Joseph Nanal leading the way with 3.

The Vaqueros are now 2-4 and play at El Camino next Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

