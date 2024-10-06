Ventura College finishes strong in win over SBCC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros played keep away against Ventura College but SBCC could not keep the Pirates from racking up another win.

#9 Ventura College broke open a close game with 20 unanswered points to beat Santa Barbara City College 34-10.

Pirates quarterback Daniel Duran passed for 312 yards with three touchdowns with two of them going to Jayon Farrar.

Former Bishop Diego High School star Qu'Ran Gossett racked up 91 yards on the ground in his return to La Playa Stadium where he ran wild in high school.

Gossett broke off a 58-yard run on the Pirates first play from scrimmage and they scored two plays later.

Duran tossed a 5-yard td to Farrar.

The Vaqueros went on a 19-play drive that milked the clock for more than 10 minutes of game time.

Jackson Smith capped it off with a 37-yard field goal to pull the Vaqueros within 7-3 with just over 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

Ventura closed out the first half with a 9-play 85-yard drive ending with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jake Murphy to extend the lead to 14-3 at halftime.

SBCC scored early in the second half as Will Doherty connected with Tyreke Fortney on a 34-yard touchdown as the Vaqueros trailed 14-10 with 11:43 left in the third quarter.

But despite a huge time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes, the Vaqueros never scored again.

Late in the third quarter Duran found Farrar again for a 32-yard touchdown and the Pirates led 20-10 after the PAT failed.

The Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter with a Duran to Silas Kemp 61-yard touchdown pass.

Brayden Beck had a late pick-six as Ventura improved to 4-1 on year and 2-0 in the SCFA Northern Conference.

SBCC falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in league.