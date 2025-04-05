Skip to Content
College Sports

Local results for Saturday, April 5th

UCSD CAL POLY BASEBALL.00_00_43_23.Still003
Cal Poly moves to 11-0 in the Big West
By
Published 11:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

College Baseball:

Cal Poly 8, UC San Diego 3

UCSB 5, UC Davis 0

Westmont 13, Biola 11 (Game 1)

Westmont 6, Biola 5(Game 2)

College Softball

UC San Diego 4, UCSB 3

Cal Poly 4, Cal State Bakersfield 0 (Game 1)

Cal Poly 5, Cal State Bakersfield 4 (Game 2)

College Men's Tennis

UCSB 4, UC Davis 3

College Women's Water Polo

UCSB 11, Cal State Fullerton 8

College Women's Beach Volleyball Best of the West Tournament

#6 Cal Poly 3, #3 LMU 2

#6 Cal Poly 4, Stetson 1

High School Softball

Dos Pueblos 10, Burroughs 6

Saugus 5, Dos Pueblos 3 (8 innings)

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content