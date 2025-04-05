Local results for Saturday, April 5th
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
College Baseball:
Cal Poly 8, UC San Diego 3
UCSB 5, UC Davis 0
Westmont 13, Biola 11 (Game 1)
Westmont 6, Biola 5(Game 2)
College Softball
UC San Diego 4, UCSB 3
Cal Poly 4, Cal State Bakersfield 0 (Game 1)
Cal Poly 5, Cal State Bakersfield 4 (Game 2)
College Men's Tennis
UCSB 4, UC Davis 3
College Women's Water Polo
UCSB 11, Cal State Fullerton 8
College Women's Beach Volleyball Best of the West Tournament
#6 Cal Poly 3, #3 LMU 2
#6 Cal Poly 4, Stetson 1
High School Softball
Dos Pueblos 10, Burroughs 6
Saugus 5, Dos Pueblos 3 (8 innings)